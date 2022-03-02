PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PRA Group in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PRAA opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PRA Group by 493.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in PRA Group by 53.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in PRA Group during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $721,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

