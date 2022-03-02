Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Preferred Bank in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFBC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average is $70.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.31. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $81.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after buying an additional 21,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 4,587.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after buying an additional 53,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

