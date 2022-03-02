Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 174 ($2.33).

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.36) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.20) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 136.65 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 129 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.28). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.71. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

