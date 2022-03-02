Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 60,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 156,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PREF opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $98.13 and a 12 month high of $101.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

