Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $5,469,434.88 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
PGNY stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.53. 1,286,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,655. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.84. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $68.32.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.
About Progyny (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
