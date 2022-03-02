Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $5,469,434.88 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PGNY stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.53. 1,286,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,655. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.84. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $68.32.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 15.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 407.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,963,000 after buying an additional 1,865,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Progyny by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,910 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,725,000 after acquiring an additional 513,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

About Progyny (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.