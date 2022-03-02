Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 2,862.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,441 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.11% of Prospect Capital worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSEC. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

PSEC stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 144.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

