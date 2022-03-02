Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Kronos Bio, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kronos Bio in a report released on Sunday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.69). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRON opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Kronos Bio has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $32.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 103.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,911 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $19,726,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 823,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 437,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 166.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 500,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 312,543 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kronos Bio news, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $202,892.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $140,844.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

