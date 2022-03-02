Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Service Properties Trust Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Service Properties Trust in a report released on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 120.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

