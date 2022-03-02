Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Lifted by Analyst

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,187. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

