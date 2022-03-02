Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kaman Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kaman in a report released on Sunday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE KAMN opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17. Kaman has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 483.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kaman in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kaman by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kaman by 47.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

