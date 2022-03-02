Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Decreased by Analyst

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PubMatic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

PUBM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $72.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PubMatic by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 249,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PubMatic by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $289,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $716,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,775,328 over the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

