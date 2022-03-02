Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SPX in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPXC. William Blair cut SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.95. SPX has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $68.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SPX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SPX by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,094,000 after acquiring an additional 105,265 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPX by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,760,000 after acquiring an additional 99,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

