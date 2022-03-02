Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Strategic Education, Inc. Decreased by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. Strategic Education has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $94.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.34%.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 13,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

