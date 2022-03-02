QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.50 Million

Analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) to post sales of $152.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.24 million and the highest is $156.77 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $153.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $604.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $594.77 million to $614.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $677.36 million, with estimates ranging from $676.68 million to $678.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. QuinStreet’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on QNST shares. TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.63 million, a PE ratio of 91.75 and a beta of 0.80. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $24.86.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,265,000 after buying an additional 463,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,717,000 after purchasing an additional 122,278 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in QuinStreet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 123,967 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,952,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,522,000 after purchasing an additional 812,654 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

