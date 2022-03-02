RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,092 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.21% of RadNet worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,099,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RadNet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RadNet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after buying an additional 50,970 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after buying an additional 107,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,331,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

