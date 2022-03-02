Rainicorn Price Tops $0.0591 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $28.75 million and $317,674.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.95 or 0.06732461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,990.95 or 0.99923310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00044025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00047216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

