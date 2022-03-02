Rajesh A. Aji Sells 2,050 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $484,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $4.20 on Wednesday, reaching $234.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.95 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.27.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. raised their target price on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,847,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.