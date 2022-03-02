Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) will announce $154.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $117.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $687.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $685.10 million to $690.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $829.58 million, with estimates ranging from $766.85 million to $852.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,262 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 14.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.41.

About Rapid7 (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.