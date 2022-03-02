Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $98.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.95 million to $100.80 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $98.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $400.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $390.13 million to $410.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $409.57 million, with estimates ranging from $394.04 million to $425.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.
NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.54. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 114.94%.
About Rattler Midstream
Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.
