Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $2.54 million and $838.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00042493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.52 or 0.06704715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,032.66 or 0.99889802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00044018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00047242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

