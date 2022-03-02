RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.53

Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.53 and traded as high as $7.19. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 28,680 shares changing hands.
RCMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53.
RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)
RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.
