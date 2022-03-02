RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.53

Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.53 and traded as high as $7.19. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 28,680 shares changing hands.

RCMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth $74,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

