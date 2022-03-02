Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TechTarget (TTGT)

TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/18/2022 – TechTarget was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “
- 2/11/2022 – TechTarget had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – TechTarget had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2022 – TechTarget was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.
- 1/7/2022 – TechTarget was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “
Shares of TTGT opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.01. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 0.87.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
