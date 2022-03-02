Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TechTarget (TTGT)

TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/18/2022 – TechTarget was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

2/11/2022 – TechTarget had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – TechTarget had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – TechTarget was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

1/7/2022 – TechTarget was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Shares of TTGT opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.01. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,428,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,610,000 after buying an additional 465,417 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,537,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,456,000 after purchasing an additional 148,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 399.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 142,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

