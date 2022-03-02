Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CIRCOR International (CIR)

CIRCOR International (NYSE: CIR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2022 – CIRCOR International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

2/28/2022 – CIRCOR International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2022 – CIRCOR International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2022 – CIRCOR International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2022 – CIRCOR International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/17/2022 – CIRCOR International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – CIRCOR International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2022 – CIRCOR International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

1/24/2022 – CIRCOR International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $517.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

