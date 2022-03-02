Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TFI International (TFII)

TFI International (NYSE: TFII) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/11/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “
- 2/10/2022 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2022 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$161.00 to C$173.00.
- 2/9/2022 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.
- 2/8/2022 – TFI International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.
- 2/7/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 1/27/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “
- 1/19/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “
- 1/13/2022 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “
- 1/13/2022 – TFI International had its “outperform market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 1/6/2022 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
Shares of NYSE TFII traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.04. The stock had a trading volume of 142,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,720. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.77. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TFI International (TFII)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.