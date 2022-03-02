Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TFI International (TFII)

TFI International (NYSE: TFII) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

2/10/2022 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$161.00 to C$173.00.

2/9/2022 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

2/8/2022 – TFI International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

2/7/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/27/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

1/19/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

1/13/2022 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

1/13/2022 – TFI International had its “outperform market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/6/2022 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

Shares of NYSE TFII traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.04. The stock had a trading volume of 142,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,720. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.77. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

