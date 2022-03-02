Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.53 Million

Analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) to post sales of $40.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.58 million and the highest is $54.00 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $26.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $190.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $236.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $216.28 million, with estimates ranging from $169.63 million to $276.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after buying an additional 796,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after buying an additional 581,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 531,464 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

RWT opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.82%.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

