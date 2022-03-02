Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 723,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.81% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTO. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 83.0% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 74,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 33,786 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 512,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 132,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Erich Platzer acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $315,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 297,822 shares of company stock valued at $350,361. 8.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $110.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

