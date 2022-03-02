Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.62% of Unity Bancorp worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,655,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 75,926 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,502,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $129,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 5,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $169,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,291 shares of company stock worth $467,155. Insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.29. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $31.37.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 19.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

