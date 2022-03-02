Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.63 Million in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

