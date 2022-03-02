Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,252 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of Carter Bankshares worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $147,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 20.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $241,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CARE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.22. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

