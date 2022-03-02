Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 510,339 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 510,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $221.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

