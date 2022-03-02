Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,790 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dorchester Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 397,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 25.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.18. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.