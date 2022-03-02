Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Sunday, February 27th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share.
Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.56%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
