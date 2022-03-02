Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Sunday, February 27th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.53.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.