Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ: CPSI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/21/2022 – Computer Programs and Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

2/17/2022 – Computer Programs and Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/17/2022 – Computer Programs and Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $31.00.

2/16/2022 – Computer Programs and Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Computer Programs and Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

1/26/2022 – Computer Programs and Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

1/19/2022 – Computer Programs and Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

1/11/2022 – Computer Programs and Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

CPSI stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $37.62.

Get Computer Programs and Systems Inc alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $151,716 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,378,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,703,000 after buying an additional 66,026 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after buying an additional 170,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after buying an additional 39,790 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 280,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.