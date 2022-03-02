Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Wabash National (WNC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) recently:

3/1/2022 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

2/25/2022 – Wabash National was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

2/19/2022 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

2/15/2022 – Wabash National was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

2/11/2022 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

2/4/2022 – Wabash National had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

2/3/2022 – Wabash National had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

1/13/2022 – Wabash National had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2022 – Wabash National was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Shares of WNC stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.69. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18.

Get Wabash National Co alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,386 shares of company stock worth $326,894. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,553,000. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after buying an additional 431,609 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth $6,376,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 288,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 220,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.