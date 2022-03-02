Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Stake Reduced by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275,730 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Resolute Forest Products worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RFP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 161,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 235,418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 106,984 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth $1,359,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 8.38%.

In related news, Director Suzanne Blanchet bought 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $199,633.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

