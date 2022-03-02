Rise Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $340,673.51 and $11.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 194,465,858 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

