Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roche in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RHHBY stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. Roche has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 105,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth $70,764,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

