Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.81.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roche in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
RHHBY stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. Roche has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89.
Roche Company Profile (Get Rating)
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.
