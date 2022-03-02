Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Rogers Communications worth $19,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 551.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,191 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,945 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 404.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 775,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,266,000 after acquiring an additional 621,818 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,450,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,668,000 after acquiring an additional 517,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 64.46%.

RCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

