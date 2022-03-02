Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 16,659 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 637,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,549,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,721,000 after purchasing an additional 225,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.50.

NYSE MSGS opened at $172.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.23. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

