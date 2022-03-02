Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 31,670 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 290.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,583 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,670 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of InMode worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in InMode by 53.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $168,009,000 after purchasing an additional 365,400 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in InMode by 46.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 606,060 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,318,000 after purchasing an additional 192,598 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in InMode by 5.4% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 565,217 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $53,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in InMode by 19.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in InMode by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 463,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $43,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.92. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

InMode Profile (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.