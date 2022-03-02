Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 7,554 Shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 6.81% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MINC. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

