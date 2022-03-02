Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Natera worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after buying an additional 800,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth about $73,013,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 16.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.93%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $434,744.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,361 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.45.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.