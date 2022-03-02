Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.19% of Overstock.com worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,987,000 after acquiring an additional 46,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,386,000 after acquiring an additional 47,068 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Overstock.com by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

OSTK opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $70.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 4.09.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSTK. Guggenheim began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

