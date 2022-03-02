Royal Bank of Canada Buys 108,026 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.55% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,452,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,295,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,082,000 after buying an additional 77,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 92.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 194,226 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $600,000.

IVLU opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

