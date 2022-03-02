Royal Bank of Canada Buys 111,982 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,982 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.65% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFXF. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28.

