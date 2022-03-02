Royal Bank of Canada Buys 247,758 Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,299,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,758 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,192,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 448,557 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,430,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 145,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 10,049 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,044.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NCZ stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

