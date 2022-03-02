Royal Bank of Canada Buys 7,817 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of RPV opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.97. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.44.

