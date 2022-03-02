Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,549,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 235,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 454.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 79,129 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07.

