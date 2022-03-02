Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.26% of Rambus worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heard Capital LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 716,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Rambus during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rambus during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 1.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after buying an additional 62,747 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Rambus by 119.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 24,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Rambus stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

