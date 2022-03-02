Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.63% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the third quarter worth $241,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 129.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $59.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34.

